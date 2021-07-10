Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 700 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $390.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.