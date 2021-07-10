Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $311.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $312.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

