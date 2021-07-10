Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Shares of A stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $150.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

