Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FIL Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

