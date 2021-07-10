Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $667.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $669.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

