Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $329.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 267.75 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $332.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

