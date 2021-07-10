Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

