FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $253.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.