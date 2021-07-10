Flow 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $630.46 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Flow has a total market cap of $809.28 million and approximately $630.46 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.07 or 0.00056336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 89.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00117014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.74 or 1.00218187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00944929 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.