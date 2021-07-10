Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 474,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,498. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 402.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

