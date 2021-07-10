Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,504 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,952 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $8,680,443. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.73. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

