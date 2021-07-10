Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FORA stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Forian has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hajj purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,714 shares of company stock worth $239,633.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

