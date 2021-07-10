Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of FORA stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Forian has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $45.00.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $68,000.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.
