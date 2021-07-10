Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 450392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

