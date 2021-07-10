Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.74% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $99,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

