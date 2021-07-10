Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.54 Million

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $293.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $298.60 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 106.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $157.86 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.93.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

