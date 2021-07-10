Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.34. 7,253,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,812. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.