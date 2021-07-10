Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.34. 7,253,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,812. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94.
SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.
Cassava Sciences Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
