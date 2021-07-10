Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,908 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. 1,060,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,992. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.