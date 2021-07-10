Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $249,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. 3,471,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

