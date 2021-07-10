Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

