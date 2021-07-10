Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,956. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.