Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.