Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

