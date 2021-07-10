Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.22.

Enerplus stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

