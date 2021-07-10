Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

