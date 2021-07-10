Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

