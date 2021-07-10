Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

