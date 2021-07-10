Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the period.

BSCM opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

