Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKT opened at $19.03 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

