Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

