Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,666 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.91 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

