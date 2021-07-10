Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108,566 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

