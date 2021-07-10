Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

