Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

FI opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Frank’s International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Frank’s International by 101.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

