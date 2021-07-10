Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 2,936 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.52. The company had a trading volume of 876,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,722. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $117.52 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.