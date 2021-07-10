Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 20,085,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,347,377. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

