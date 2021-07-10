Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02. Frontier Group has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

