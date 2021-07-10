FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of FTSI opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTS International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.