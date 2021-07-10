FUD.finance Price Hits $6.79 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.79 or 0.00020079 BTC on exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $160,345.49 and $935.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.16 or 0.00878937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005264 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

