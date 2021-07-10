Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $535,415.82 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Funko stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

