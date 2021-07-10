Furucombo Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $210,599.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00162106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.67 or 0.99898830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00942348 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.