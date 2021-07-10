FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Issued By KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

