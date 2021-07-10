G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of GTHX opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.