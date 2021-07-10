Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 7,282 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 417.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

REGN stock opened at $580.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.