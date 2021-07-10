Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.