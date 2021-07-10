Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

