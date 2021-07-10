Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

