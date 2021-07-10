Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $93.13 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

