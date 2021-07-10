Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.