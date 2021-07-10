Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 51,396 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 400.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRM opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -22.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

