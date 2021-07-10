Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 100,400 Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of GGRW stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $25.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.