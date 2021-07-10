Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,828 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.